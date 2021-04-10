ERn Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Apple by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,185,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $555,387,000 after buying an additional 414,187 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

AAPL stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

