Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 11,037.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.