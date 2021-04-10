Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.51% of Eventbrite worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:EB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.