Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit