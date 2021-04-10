Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

