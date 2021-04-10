Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $795,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 372.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

