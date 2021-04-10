Everest (ID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.67 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $175.81 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

