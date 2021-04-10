Everex (EVX) Price Hits $1.29

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and $6.88 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

