Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $208.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $247.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $851.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $15,623,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.