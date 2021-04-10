ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $216,000 Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

SYRS stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $402.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

