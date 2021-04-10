ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

