ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.