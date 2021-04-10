F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $207.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.42 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

