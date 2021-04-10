F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $207.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.42 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.