Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

