Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 5,420,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.