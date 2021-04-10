FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Truist raised their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

