First American Bank Acquires 369 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First American Bank grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

MA opened at $380.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $377.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

