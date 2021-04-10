First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $52.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $223.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,286. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $796.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders have sold 51,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.