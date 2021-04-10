Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

