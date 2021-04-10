Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:FBC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $289,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

