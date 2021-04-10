Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Flow has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $58.00 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $35.06 or 0.00058046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

