Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) announced a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FTV opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.55. Foresight VCT has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 62 ($0.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.65.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
