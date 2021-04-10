Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Forma Therapeutics worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

FMTX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.