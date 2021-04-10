FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

