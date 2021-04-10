FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $59.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

