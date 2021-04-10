FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $167.63 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

