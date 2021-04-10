Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 523,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,964. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

