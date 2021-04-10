Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 11,916 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Apple makes up 12.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

