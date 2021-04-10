FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $449,337.07 and $8,531.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

