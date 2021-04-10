Fundamenta Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $700,194.10 and approximately $2.04 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,182,307 coins and its circulating supply is 734,444 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

