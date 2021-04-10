F&V Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $421.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

