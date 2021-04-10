F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

