F&V Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

HPQ stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

