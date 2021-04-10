FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

