FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Lowered by Analyst

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.
Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
