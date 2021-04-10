FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Lowered by Analyst

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.42.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

