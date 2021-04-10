FY2021 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.