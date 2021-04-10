FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted by DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $344,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 205,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

