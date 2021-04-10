FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Anglo American plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

