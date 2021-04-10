FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

