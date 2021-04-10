FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

