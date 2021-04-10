FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.84 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

