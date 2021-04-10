FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SITC)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.84 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit