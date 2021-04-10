Gas Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.58 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Gas has a total market cap of $139.49 million and $17.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $13.77 or 0.00023218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.00751022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.48 or 0.99373726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.82 or 0.00771828 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

