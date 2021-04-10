GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.