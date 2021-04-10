Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0006

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $748,289.35 and approximately $11,925.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

