Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 43,550 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 43,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $1,241,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GBIO opened at $27.20 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

