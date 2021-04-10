Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,156. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Analyst Recommendations for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit