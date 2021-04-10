Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Geron alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,156. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.