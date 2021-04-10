GNY Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $273.64 million and approximately $838,251.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.