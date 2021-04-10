Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOOD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.12 million and a P/E ratio of -327.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

