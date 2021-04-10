GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 35,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,052,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 275.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

