Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $225.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 734,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,060. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.