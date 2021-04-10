GreenPower Price Reaches $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $123.86 million and $27,111.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenPower has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

